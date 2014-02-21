TN Court: Passing field sobriety tests doesn't matter

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that police may still have grounds to arrest people for DUI even if they pass field sobriety tests.

The ruling, announced on Friday, involved a Sevier County man whose DUI charges were thrown out after he passed six field sobriety tests.

Police stopped David Dwayne Bell in 2009 for driving on the wrong side of the road. He was arrested even though he passed the tests after police said he smelled like alcohol and admitted that he had been drinking.

Bell's charges were thrown out by a Sevier County judge because several people had also driven on the wrong side of that road because of construction and because he passed the field sobriety tests.

Bell's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.