Gov. Haslam: No interest in running for president in 2016

TN Gov. Bill Haslam dismissed speculation Friday he might run for president in 2016, saying it's not something he is interested in pursuing.



"I'm seriously not considering that or planning that one bit," he said.



Haslam, a former Knoxville mayor who this year is running for his second term as governor, is sometimes mentioned as a possible dark horse GOP candidate for president. Just this week, University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato included Haslam's name on a list of governors who could potentially win the White House in two years.



Speaking at a State Solutions Conference sponsored by the news organization Politico, Haslam said Friday in Washington that he's flattered to be considered a dark horse but that he has no plans to seek the presidency.



