Gov. Haslam: No interest in running for president in 2016

By Michael Collins, Knoxville News Sentinel
Governor William "Bill" Haslam of Tennessee, right, and Crissy Haslam arrive to a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama in honor of French President Francois Hollande at the White House. AP photo Governor William "Bill" Haslam of Tennessee, right, and Crissy Haslam arrive to a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama in honor of French President Francois Hollande at the White House. AP photo
WASHINGTON (News Sentinel) -

TN Gov. Bill Haslam dismissed speculation Friday he might run for president in 2016, saying it's not something he is interested in pursuing.

"I'm seriously not considering that or planning that one bit," he said.

Haslam, a former Knoxville mayor who this year is running for his second term as governor, is sometimes mentioned as a possible dark horse GOP candidate for president. Just this week, University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato included Haslam's name on a list of governors who could potentially win the White House in two years.

Speaking at a State Solutions Conference sponsored by the news organization Politico, Haslam said Friday in Washington that he's flattered to be considered a dark horse but that he has no plans to seek the presidency.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.


