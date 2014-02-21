Walker County adding 20 minutes to school day

Walker County Schools will add twenty (20) minutes to the school day in an effort to make-up the recent days impacted by inclement weather.

According to a statement from Superintendent Damon Raines, "Our main concern was the lost instructional time as we begin final preparations for the CRCT, End of Course Tests (EOCT) and Advanced Placement Exams. A variety of options were considered in an effort to make a decision that was best for our students and teachers."

The change in the school day will begin on Monday, March 3 and will continue until the end of the school year.

"Each school will begin at the normal time with dismissal times being extended by twenty (20) minutes each day during this time period. The additional time will help teachers maximize instruction in an effort to ensure students do not suffer academically as a result of the inclement weather days," Raines said.

