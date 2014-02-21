Fire investigators: Hospital patient sets sweatshirt on fire

A man was arrested for reportedly setting a sweatshirt on fire in his room at Erlanger Hospital.



Firefighters responded to Erlanger just after midnight Friday morning on a reported fire.



A staff nurse says she walked by Room 28 when he smelled smoke. He went into the room and saw the ceiling tiles above the patient's bed turning black.



When he reached above the ceiling tiles, he found a sweatshirt on fire. He pulled it out and put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.



Surrounding patients were moved to a safe location while that was happening.



Officials say the fire was intentionally set, and the patient, Jimmy Maxwell was seen earlier smoking. Personnel told him he couldn't smoke, and he became angry.



When no one was looking, he reportedly took off his sweatshirt, put it in the ceiling and set it on fire.



Maxwell denied setting the fire but officers found a lighter in his boxer shorts.



He was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and reckless endangerment. He is expected to be taken to Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute for observation.