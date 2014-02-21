FIRST ON 3: McCallie moves their hosting of Baylor rivalry back to home field

One of the hottest tickets for high school football fans just got a little harder to get.



The long-standing rivalry between Chattanooga's Baylor School and McCallie had been played at each school in alternating years.



Most recently, the game suffered some acts of vandalism surrounding the intense rivalry between the schools.



But in 2000, McCallie moved their hosting of the annual game to Finley Stadium, with a seating capacity of over 20,000. That allowed many more fans to easily attend the game.

Baylor returned to their home field at Heywood Stadium in 2007.



Now McCallie has decided to move their hosting year back to the grounds at McCallie at Sopears Stadium, which seats about 4,000 people according the schools website.

The first 32 years of the rivalry were played at the University of Chattanooga's Chamberlain Field, as well as eight of the next 10 years when the rivalry was rekindled in 1971 following a 30-year hiatus.