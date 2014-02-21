Breath of Life: Drivers revive baby on side of highway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Breath of Life: Drivers revive baby on side of highway

By NBC News
Pamela Rauseo, above, perform CPR on her nephew, Sebastian de la Cruz, on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami Thursday. AP photo by Al Diaz/Miami Herald Pamela Rauseo, above, perform CPR on her nephew, Sebastian de la Cruz, on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami Thursday. AP photo by Al Diaz/Miami Herald

BY JONATHAN SANGER, NBC News


MIAMI (NBC) - A woman driving on a Florida expressway pulled over screaming for help when her 5-month-old nephew stopped breathing on Thursday afternoon.

Motorists stuck in traffic rushed to help Pamela Rauseo, perform CPR on her nephew, Sebastian de la Cruz, on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami, according to The Miami Herald.

Herald photographer Al Diaz was behind Rauseo and helped get the attention of a police officer who aided in resuscitation efforts. The baby boy was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable.

