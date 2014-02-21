Train strikes Gregg Allman biopic film crew, killing woman

DOCTORTOWN, GA (AP) - Authorities in south Georgia say a woman working with a film crew has been struck and killed by a train while making a biopic about musician Gregg Allman.

Wayne County Sheriff's Detective Joe Gardner tells WSAV-TV it happened after the crew had placed a mattress on a set of railroad tracks in Doctortown while filming the movie "Midnight Rider."

Authorities have said several other crew members were injured and details on their injuries weren't immediately available. Sheriff John Carter told WTOC-TV that two of the crew members sustained serious injuries.

Gardner says the crew was affiliated with a Savannah-based production company. Studio representatives were unavailable for comment Thursday.

Sheriff's officials haven't released the woman's identity, and officials from CSX rail company say they're working with authorities on the investigation.

