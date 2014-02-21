This may not be how to Sonic; Little Tokyo Express scores high

Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week reporting no failing grades among the more than 17 restaurants inspected.



However, before you head on over to one restaurant on Ringgold Road it's best to check their score of a 71 the Sonic Drive In.



Remember a failing grade in any score lower than a 70.



According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, they found the hand sinks were dirty, kitchen help was not cleaning utensils, the cutting boards need replacing, the walls were filthy and the refrigerator needs a good cleaning.



Now the high score of the week can be found on Hixson Pike at Little Tokyo Express. Hats off to them a plus with a grade of 94.



Inspectors are now targeting area hotels and motels.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.



Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.



Enjoy your meal!