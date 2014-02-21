UPDATE: Storm damage around the Tennessee Valley

As strong winds and heavy rains pummeled the Tennessee Valley last night residents woke to find damage, and in one case, severe flooding this morning.



TENNESSEE:

A motorist on Cummings Highway got stuck in flood waters, abandoning a white Suzuki near the Interstate 24, Exit 174. Avoid this area.



Flooding on Lincoln Drive; roadway closed.

Power lines down in the 1400 block of Greenwood

Also, wires down in the 1400 block of Glenwood, barricades in place

EPB is working to restore power in the northern areas of Hamilton County, near Soddy-Daisy, parts of Signal Mountain near Taft Highway and Harrison/Highway 58 area.



ALABAMA:

In nearby Fort Payne, Alabama, several semi trailers were strewn about the Jet Polymer recycling facility from strong winds.

Investigators from the National Weather Service are expected to arrive there today to determine if a tornado touched down, causing the damage.

GEORGIA:

Preliminary reports to the National Weather Service indicate that several trees were down on U.S. Highway 11 in Dade County early Friday morning, after the line of storms rolled through the state's northwest corner.

In Floyd County, there were reports of several power lines down.

In Cobb County, there were numerous reports of toppled trees. A 58 mph wind gust was reported at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta.

At Brasstown Bald, the state's highest peak, a 43 mph wind gust was reported at a weather station on the mountain around 5 a.m.



Stay with Channel 3 as we update storm damage throughout the day.