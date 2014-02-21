Online petition over controversial figure skating judging tops 1 mil signatures

Kim announced her retirement on the same day as she received the silver medal. NBC's Joe Posnanski pleads with figure skating and sports fans in general to focus on the brilliant performances rather than the divisive judging.

There was a lot of heat in the moments after. There was crying. There were arguments. There was a lot of Twitter fury. Figure skating scoring will always be a story because people will always see figure skating with their hearts. That's the messiness of the sport. Then, that's also the point of it.

Maybe so, but plenty are calling for change, including prominent U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner, who felt that she was underscored by judges in Sochi's team and ladies' events.

"People need to be held accountable," Wagner said, according to Reuters. "They need to get rid of anonymous judging. There are many changes that need to come to this sport if we want a fan base."

Online petitions are often great for headlines and ineffective in generating real results, yet few hit one million signatures, particularly in such a short amount of time. Especially when it comes to sports.