BREAKING: Tornado touched down in Fort Payne

Homes on Green Valley Circle appear to have borne the brunt of Thursday's storms. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

A family of four safely escaped from the debris that was once their home in Fort Payne as the storms demolished the structure. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

UPDATE: Preliminary finding from the National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Fort Payne, AL. They have not yet determined the system's strength. Fort Payne appears to have suffered the brunt of Thursday night's storm system.

On Green Valley Circle, two homes sustained severe damage, and appear to be nearly destroyed.

Red Cross Volunteers said one home belonged to an elderly couple who was taken to the hospital and released.

The other home was owned by a couple with two kids ages 6 and 5. The family told Channel 3 they took shelter in a closet in the side of the home untouched by the tornado.

The family emerged from the debris safely, with no serious injuries.

The Red Cross said both families have insurance.



Other homes nearby suffered some roof damage from the storm.

A couple blocks away, several tractor trailers were overturned and strewn about the facility at Jet Polymer recycling. Damage at the plant extends across the parking lot and into a large field where debris landed about 1/4 mile away.



Crews from the National Weather Service are expected to assess the damage and determine whether or not a tornado hit the area.

The Salvation Army of Alabama has responded to the affected area to assist residents.

You can help with monetary donations, which can be made by calling 1-800-Sal-Army or by visiting www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org earmarked for Fort Payne, AL storm relief.