Multi-vehicle accident shuts down North bypass in Dalton

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

A multi-vehicle accident has parts of the North bypass in Dalton shutdown.

It happened around 7:00p.m. Thursday.  Whitfield County dispatch says there are multiple injuries but none have been reported as major injuries.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

