No criminal history for SWAT suspect in Catoosa County

A man wanted on child molestation charges is dead following a standoff with authorities.



The situation started Wednesday afternoon when animal control officers were picking up an abandoned dog from a home on Casaloma Trial in Ringgold. Police said homeowner Alonzo Hood, Sr., 63, opened fire at the officers, and a six-hour standoff ensued.

Around 9:30 p.m. police said Hood took his own life. SWAT found Hood inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the chest.

"He always told me that he'll never go back to jail again, he'd either kill [police] or they'd have to kill him," Lorenzo Hood said while standing outside of his father's home Thursday.

"He lived that [situation] out, so I guess that's what ended up happening."

Hood said he was at the residence the day after the standoff to "get what little valuables he did have, so we can have a proper funeral."

Hood, Sr. lived alone at the residence at the time of the standoff. His son said he was one of nine children, but they were never close.

"That was my father. I love and respect him, a man, but I really didn't know him like that," he said.

Lorenzo Hood said he tried getting to his father's house Wednesday night, hoping he could help calm down the man. The road was blocked off, and he said officers turned him away, so he went home.



Hood, Sr. did not have a criminal history in Catoosa County, but had several past assault charges out of Chattanooga. His son said he was shocked to learn of the most recent charges against him.

"I didn't see him being that kind of guy, but who knows," he said.



"If it did happen, I feel bad for the family, but if it didn't, and it was just an accusation that caused all of this to happen...then that's the sad part."

Police said Hood, Sr. fired shots from inside the home multiple times throughout the standoff. Several attempts to reach him to negotiate via cell phone were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Gary Sisk said no gunshots were fired by police during that time.



Sisk acknowledged that one gun was recovered from the home, but would not say what kind it was.