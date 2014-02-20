Foster Grandparents honored by city and county

Thursday was a day to recognize ladies who call themselves "the grannies in the red coats," the Foster Grandparents who volunteer thousands of hours in our schools each year.



Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger paid tribute to Foster Grandparents at Hardy Elementary School, where four ladies are considered to be very important helpers. They volunteer 25 hours each week helping kids who need one-on-one assistance to improve their math and reading literacy. They're the first to admit, they get just as much out of it, as the kids do.

Schools are always in need of more Foster Grandparents, particularly men, to provide strong role models for male students. For more information, contact the city's program at 757-5510.

