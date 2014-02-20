CGLA student wins Boys & Girls Club award

A student from the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy said she knew there would be visitors at her school today, but she had no idea that she was the main attraction.



Fifteen-year-old Carlisha McKenzie was named the Outstanding Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattanooga. It's the organization's most prestigious award, and officials say Carlisha was recognized for her leadership skills and mentoring duties. She's the youngest person to win the award, and she says it's an honor that carries a lot of weight.

Carlisha visits the Highland Park Club each day after school, helping younger students with their homework. Her passion is science, and her goal is to go to MIT and someday become an astronaut.