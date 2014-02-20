World had 4th warmest January as eastern US froze

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The globe cozied up to the fourth
warmest January on record this year, essentially leaving just the
eastern half of the United States out in the cold.
And the northern and eastern United States can expect another blast of cold weather next week.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
reported Thursday that Earth was 1.17 degrees warmer in January than
the 20th century average. Since records began in 1880, only 2002, 2003
and 2007 started off warmer than this year.
Almost all of Africa, South America and Australia
and most of Asia and Europe were considerably warmer than normal. China
and France had their second warmest Januaries. Land in the entire
Southern Hemisphere was hottest for January on record.
While more than half of America shivered last
month, it was one of the few populated spots on Earth cooler than
normal. The opposite happened in 2012, when the United States had its
warmest year ever and the globe was only the eleventh hottest on record.
Looking ahead, forecasters are seeing a large area
of temperatures much below normal starting midweek in the upper Midwest
and then plunging south. But it won't be quite as frigid as the deep
freeze of early January that came from the polar vortex, said
meteorologist Dan Collins of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.
The polar vortex is a high-altitude wind pattern
that normally keeps Arctic air bottled up in northern Canada and around
the North Pole. In January, a big chunk broke off and allowed that
ultra-chilly air to meander south. That's likely to happen again next
week, Collins said.
The national forecast for March through May
predicts no drought relief in the West and cooler than normal
temperatures in the upper Midwest. Warmer temperatures in the Southwest
in March are expected to spread across the entire South in April and
May.
___
Online:
NOAA climate briefing: http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings/201402.pdf
___
Seth Borenstein can be followed at http://twitter.com/borenbears
Copyright 2014 The
Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be
published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.