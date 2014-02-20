TN House passes supermarket wine sales bill

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The House has passed a bill to allow Tennessee supermarkets to sell wine.

The chamber voted 71-15 on Thursday to approve the years-long effort to allow cities and counties that currently allow package stores or liquor-by-the-drink sales to hold referendums on whether to allow wine to be sold outside of liquor stores.

Republican Rep. Jon Lundberg of Bristol says the Senate, which passed its version 23-8 last month, is expected to go along with minor changes in the House bill and send the measure for the governor's signature.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam was not a supporter of allowing wine sales in supermarkets or convenience stores when he was running for office in 2010.

But Haslam has said he will defer to the Legislature on the issue.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.