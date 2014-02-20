UPDATE: Wife of alleged Ponzi-schemer Jack Brown sentenced

Jack Brown dies; at center of alleged local Ponzi scheme

: Janet Brown, the wife of alleged ponzi-schemer Jack Brown, has been sentenced to one year in prison.In February, Janet Brown pleaded guilty to lying under oath and hiding assets, including about 25-thousand dollars worth of jewelry.Jack Brown died last August. He was accused of taking millions of dollars from local investors, and using the money to pay off other creditors.__________________________________________________________________________________The wife of alleged Ponzi-schemer Jack Brown has been charged in connection with the case.Janet Brown has been charged with lying under oath and hiding assets.Brown has agreed to plea guilty to bankruptcy fraud under a plea agreement.In the plea deal, Brown is accused of testifying under oath in bankruptcy court in 2013 that she did not have any additional jewelry hidden.She testified she had turned over all her jewelry except for three pieces. Three days later she gave her lawyer a bag containing a large amount of jewelry. Her lawyer turned the jewelry over to a trustee. The jewelry was appraised at approximately $25,000.