Report: Sex trafficking most common in rural TN counties

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found sex trafficking was most common in rural counties.



Investigators released a follow up study to the 2011 report on sex trafficking and its impact on youth recently.



The study profiled minor sex trafficking cases of Tennessee counties and provided comparisons between cases.



The study surveyed 941 respondents.



Forty-nine percent of respondents were from rural Tennessee counties. Forty-two percent reported knowing about sex trafficking in their jurisdiction.



Of the cases reported, more were done so by social service representatives than law enforcement.



Coffee, Davidson, Knox and Shelby reported more than 100 cases of sex trafficking each.



Franklin, Rutherford, Warren, Carter, Hamilton, Lawrence, Madison, Roane and Washington reported between 26 and 100 cases.



Bradley, Dickson, Lake, Lewis, Marshall, Montgomery, Putnam and Sevier reported 16 to 25 cases.



The report also found that minors who come from impoverished households may be especially vulnerable to victimization.



As of July 2013, 12 new anti-human trafficking laws have been created to address human trafficking.