Chattanooga-based Bellhops adds 68 cities, hires 800 more workers

Bellhops, an 16-month-old moving company based in Chattanooga, has launched in 68 additional cities and hired 800 more contract student workers since the beginning of February, according to Co-Founder Cameron Doody.



More than 2,000 students from 150 universities are currently employed by temporary Bellhops. Students are paid $13 an hour for each move or $15 an hour if they lead the move.



"We are thrilled to announce our nationwide expansion to 116 cities across the country," Doody said in a statement today. "We are ready for our biggest year yet, and we are pumped to provide high paying part-time jobs to thousands more students in 2014."



Over 800 applications come in a week from college students applying to work for Bellhops.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



