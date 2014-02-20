Chattanooga-based Bellhops adds 68 cities, hires 800 more worker - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga-based Bellhops adds 68 cities, hires 800 more workers

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Cameron Doody of Campus Bellhops walks into a cubicle to take a phone call at the Lamp Post Group offices in the Loveman's building in downtown Chattanooga. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Bellhops, an 16-month-old moving company based in Chattanooga, has launched in 68 additional cities and hired 800 more contract student workers since the beginning of February, according to Co-Founder Cameron Doody.

More than 2,000 students from 150 universities are currently employed by temporary Bellhops. Students are paid $13 an hour for each move or $15 an hour if they lead the move.

"We are thrilled to announce our nationwide expansion to 116 cities across the country," Doody said in a statement today. "We are ready for our biggest year yet, and we are pumped to provide high paying part-time jobs to thousands more students in 2014."

Over 800 applications come in a week from college students applying to work for Bellhops.

