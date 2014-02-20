EYE ON HEALTH: Multiple Myeloma

The news of Tom Browkaw's diagnosis of multiple myeloma hit home for signal Mountain's Linda Huguelet.



Back in 2010 she went to the doctor complaining of back pain, and to find out what was going on after being turned down for giving blood.



She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer of the blood, that affects about 20,000 people across the country.



Linda Huguelet says "it was very overwhelming, obviously just wanted to find out what the treatments were and be as aggressive as I needed to be."



After three months of chemotherapy, Linda went to Vanderbilt Medical Center and had a stem cell transplant, and more chemotherapy.

She soon got some very good news.



Linda Huguelet says "Been about 3 1/2 years I am in complete remission which I feel very fortunate because it is not the same for all myeloma patients."



"Multiple Myeloma often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed because the symptoms are very common and can be mistaken for other conditions.



Some common warning signs are...



Bone pain

Nausea

Weakness

Anemia



Brokaw, the 74-year-old former anchor of "NBC Nightly News," said in a statement that doctors are optimistic about his prognosis.



Linda Huguelet says "I hope his treatments are successful as mine are."



Linda Huguelet says "I hope he will be at a point where he can use his recognition to bring more recognition to multiple myeloma"



Linda knows she is very fortunate, she and her husband Jack love spending time in their greenhouse and with their dogs, but she's not completely out of the woods.



Linda Hugelet says "I know that my multiple myeloma will come back at some point, but I am very confident in all the different types of drugs that are being developed."



Multiple myeloma is treatable, but not curable at this point. Linda may have to have a second stem cell transplant, but until that time she plans to make the most of every day and give back by running the local support group along with her husband..



(ADDITIONAL INFORMATION)



WWW.MYELOMA.ORG