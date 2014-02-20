Staying safe during the storms

Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday night and into Friday morning as the squall lines moves through the region.



The severe weather is predicted to bring strong, possibly damaging winds, and small chance for tornadoes.

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) offers the following tips for residents to stay safe during the severe weather:



Stay inside a sturdy building and stay tuned to a battery-operated radio for weather information.

If you are caught outdoors, avoid natural lightning rods such as tall, isolated trees in an open area or the top of a hill and metal objects such as wire fences, golf clubs and metal tools.

Bring outdoor items inside. If you have furniture and other outdoor equipment on your patio or deck, bring them inside when strong weather threatens.

Turn Around Don't Drown! More deaths occur due to flooding each year than from any other thunderstorm or hurricane related hazard. Many of these deaths are a result of careless or unsuspecting motorists who attempt to drive through flooded roads. Never drive through floodwaters or on flooded roads. If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground. Water only two feet deep can sweep away most automobiles.

Anticipate a possible power outage. If you have space in your refrigerator or freezer, consider filling plastic containers with water, leaving about an inch of space inside each one (remember, water expands as it freezes so it is important to leave room in the container for the expanded water). Place the containers in the refrigerator and freezer to help keep food cold if the power goes out.

Now is the time to back up computer files and operating systems.

Keep a supply of flashlights, batteries and a battery-powered radio on hand. Do not use candles as they pose a fire hazard.

