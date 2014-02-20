State eyes plan to ease snow day requirements

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's state school board is considering how to ease the burden on school districts to make up days lost because of abnormally bad weather.

Districts statewide have been forced to cancel classes numerous times this school year because of ice and snow.

Under a plan that will be considered by the Georgia's State Board of Education on Thursday, districts would not be required to make up nine days lost to weather. Georgia schools are normally required to be open to students at least 180 days a year, although some districts receive special waivers to have a shorter school year.

Education board chairwoman Helen Rice tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/19h2mCB) students will still be required to take all standardized tests, despite spending less time in the classroom.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

