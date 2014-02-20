Inmate recaptured after jail toilet escape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Inmate recaptured after jail toilet escape

DAHLONEGA, GA (AP) - Authorities have recaptured a north Georgia jail inmate who they say escaped by removing a toilet from a cell wall.

Lumpkin County sheriff's Lt. Wesley Burnett said Larry Lavaughan Farmer was apprehended late Wednesday. Burnett tells The Times of Gainesville (http://bit.ly/1dQA5TE) that Farmer was captured just before 11 p.m., but was unable to provide further details.

Authorities say Farmer was one of two inmates who escaped Tuesday after a toilet was ripped from the wall of a cell at the Lumpkin County Detention Center. Sheriff's officials say the pair got through the hole left by the toilet, went to a mechanical area, broke a window and climbed outside.

Authorities say the other inmate, William Jeffrey Harris, turned himself in after he was injured trying to scale razor and barbed wire fences.

