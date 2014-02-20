Tennesseans get tips for severe weather

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - State officials are helping Tennesseans prepare for severe weather.

Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week began Sunday and ends Saturday.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service and other supporting groups are using the week to conduct educational activities and drills to help people prevent injuries and deaths from tornadoes, damaging winds, flash floods, lightning and hail.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the worst tornado outbreak in U.S. history.

On April 3 and April 4, 1974, 148 twisters touched down in 13 states, leaving 330 people dead and injuring more than 5,000.

In Tennessee, 50 people died as 28 tornadoes blew through 19 counties in middle and east Tennessee.

For more information about weather awareness week, visit: http://www.tnema.org .

