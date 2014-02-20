Olympian: Is That a Wolf in My Hall? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Olympian: Is That a Wolf in My Hall?

Much has been written about the stray dogs of Sochi, which both journalists and athletes have taken to during the Winter Games.

But now, a wilder animal is gaining online attention. U.S. luger and Beyonce-dancing fanatic Kate Hansen posted a YouTube video early Thursday and tweeted about spotting what she thought was a wolf in the hallway of her residence in Sochi.

"Wolf in my hall?!? #SochiProblems #SochiFail," Hansen wrote.

Hansen could not immediately be reached for further comment on the video.

