Clearing out, a nice weekend ahead

Good Friday! I love falling asleep to the patter of rain and the rumble of thunder, but last night was ridiculous.

After .50' to 2" of rain fell around the area, we also had numerous reports of wind damage in the form of downed trees and power lines. EPB is reporting numerous power outages this morning.

Fortunately, we are now going to start clearing out with temps dropping through the morning into the mid 40s. We will rebound this afternoon with a high of 59 and sunny skies. I think we will stay breezy through the morning, but even the winds will die down as we progress through the day.

Tonight, a short bout of chilly air will settle in as we drop the lows into the low to mid 30s.

The weekend looks great! Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 60s, and we should have plenty of sunshine both days.

Sunday night a weak low will quickly move through, and may bring a few showers to the area during the overnight into early Monday morning. It will quickly clear out, though, and most of your Monday looks good.

We will stay dry Tuesday, but a fairly strong front will bring a chance of mixed precipitation to the area Wednesday morning, and much colder air for the end of next week. Highs will drop into the 40s and lows into the 20s.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Cloudy/Breezy, 45

Noon... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 52

3pm... Sunny, 59

6pm... Clear, 53

9pm... Clear, 45