Georgia lawmaker aims to curb aggressive driving

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia legislator wants the state to crack down on aggressive drivers.

State Representative Kevin Tanner of Dawson County is sponsoring a bill to toughen laws against aggressive driving.

Tanner tells WSB television in Atlanta that the death of a young Dawson County mother prompted him to try and change the law. He has named his legislation "Chelsea's Law" after 20-year-old Chelsea Gerrish. Gerrish died in October when an aggressive swerved into oncoming traffic in Gainesville.

The bill aims to make aggressive driving a felony offense if it results in an accident involving serious injury.

