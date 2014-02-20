OLYMPIC ZONE: Local traveling hockey family with indoor rink

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- How far would you go for the sport you love? One Chattanooga family makes weekly trips to Huntsville to watch their kids play the sport they grew up playing in Canada. Hockey.

"When we drive to the rink it's hard because it's really far but I get used to it," said 9-year-old Matteo Salvatore.

Twice a week the Salvator family loads the gear and the twins. From Chattanooga to Huntsville all for the love of ice hockey.

Alice Salvatore said, "I've been pulled over once by a state trooper because he said he'd be the only one who could say I pulled over a Canadian on their way home from hockey practice."

Luca and Matteo spent four years playing in Canada. The family moved last year to Chattanooga which isn't known for hockey but Huntsville's youth program is.

Alice said, "this could make us look a little crazy but the reality is that they love it, we love it and it's something we do as a family."

They've learned they're not the only ones. The boys team is full of kids from five different states and while it seems like a lot of work for a little fun, mom and dad say it's more.

Alice said, "they know that if they want to do this and they want us to keep driving them they have to be responsible not only for their homework but for their equipment and their team. They have to show up and give 110 percent. That's why we do it because it teaches them a lot more than just the fun of the sport."

Steve (dad) says after a few months they've got it down to a science, the trip down is for homework the trip back is for sleep, "I'd be lying to say there weren't days when it's tiring. But when you reflect on their progress which they would make anywhere, it's satisfying."

Aside from frequent trips to Huntsville it's also a part of their home life. Not just the memorabilia that can be found on every wall and open space but the one of a kind hockey man cave on the second floor.

A man cave with synthetic ice.

When you tell your friends what you have in your house what do they say to you?

"They say really you have hockey in your house," said Matteo.

Luca said, "one of my friends actually got one in his house."

it's synthetic ice and it's easily satiable with real hockey skates. Luca's the goalie and Matteo fires at will almost every night.

Dad is building boards to prevent further collateral damage, in the meantime they have the perfect place to practice every move they see in Sochi.

Steve said, "as the Olympics come near like our sons said it's fun to watch them and then try what they see their favorite players do."