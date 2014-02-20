Bonnaroo announces lineup for 2014

The eclectic trio of Elton John, Kanye West and Jack White will headline this summer's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.



Organizers announced the lineup for the June 12-15 festival Wednesday night. As usual, it offers a bit of something for everyone.



Sir Elton will be attending his first Bonnaroo, while West will be making his first return after one of the most memorable appearances in 2008. That year he made fans wait nearly two hours for his early morning set, which didn't start until 4:30 a.m.



Other performers scheduled to appear in Manchester, Tenn., include Frank Ocean, Lionel Richie, Vampire Weekend, The Avett Brothers, Lauryn Hill, and Skrillex, who will host one of Bonnaroo's SuperJams.



Tickets go on sale at noon Feb. 22 on the festival's website.



