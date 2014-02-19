Recruitment event to fill textile jobs in NW Georgia

The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a recruitment event to fill hundreds of jobs at a textile manufacturing plant coming to northwest Georgia.



Officials say the Dubai-based Mattex group is opening its first American plant in Eton about 15 miles east of Dalton.



The plant is expected to manufacture carpet backing and is looking to create about 200 new jobs.



The Department of Labor will recruit workers March fifth at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Center in Chatsworth from 10a.m. to 2p.m.