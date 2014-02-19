Teen impersonates officer in robbery

A 19-year-old out of Cleveland, Tennessee landed himself behind bars after he carried out a robbery while posing as a police officer.



East Ridge police say Darquail Aikens is charged with robbery and criminal impersonation.



In the police report, the victim said Aikens approached him at the Knights Inn on Ringgold Road. That's when Aikens displayed a small round gold object that he took to be a badge.



Aikens then identified himself as a police officer and placed his hands behind his back. The victim said Aikens told him that if he paid him money, he would not take him to jail.



Aikens is due to appear in East Ridge criminal court next Tuesday.

