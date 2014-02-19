Pedestrian killed on Mission Ridge in Walker County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian killed on Mission Ridge in Walker County

Posted: Updated:
ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Mission Ridge Road.

Officials tell Channel 3 it happened around 7:00p.m. in the 1200 block of Mission Ridge Road near Virginia Drive in Rossville.

The 45 year-old man walked out into northbound traffic and was hit. 

A Walker County official says alcohol may be a factor on the part of the pedestrian.

No names have been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.