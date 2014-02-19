Nursing home patients help kids with cancer feel like super heroes

Local nursing home patients want to make children who are fighting cancer feel like real-life superheroes.



Volunteers at the Life Care Center at East Ridge are wanting kids to know they're tough enough to beat cancer, so they're making superhero capes and bringing them to sick children at local hospitals.



Resident, Marion Young, was helping make a cape Wednesday.



Young knows the cancer battle firsthand. The Air Force veteran beat colon cancer more than 10 years ago, and wants kids to know they're strong enough to beat it, too.



"If you don't look after the little children, then you missed the mark," he said.



Students with Central High School were teaming up with residents to help make the capes. Adrianna Martinez was working alongside Young all afternoon.



She said the work is easy, but the cause is better.



"[The capes] are really cute, and they're turning out really good," she said.



Life Care Center Executive Director, Ben Zani, said they will deliver the capes to 50 sick children later this week.



"For them to actually get the chance to wear a cape and feel like a superhero... we are honored to do it," Zani said.



For cancer survivors like Young, he wants kids to know not to give up.



"Keep looking up," he said.