New Salem Baptist Prepares For Annual Sportsman Fish Fry

A casting contest will be one of the activities for the kids to enjoy.

SODDY DAISY (WRCB) - New Salem Baptist Church in Soddy Daisy will be holding their 3rd annual Sportsman Fish Fry Saturday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m.

"We hold events like this to encourage men to continue to teach their children and grandchildren to appreciate and to interact with nature and the outdoors, especially while they are still young," says event coordinator Mike Mayfield.

Archery target shooting, casting contest, and air rifle target shooting are some of the activities at these dinners that create life long memories in kids and their dads that are priceless.

These type of events for young sportsmen also assist in providing building blocks for outdoor activities which help to create self-confidence, personal worth, skills and knowledge, as well as the foundation for a life of outdoor enjoyment.

Professional Angler Mark Rose will be the guest speaker following the dinner.

Mark Rose has been one of the top competitors on the Walmart FLW Tour for the past decade – racking up four tour-level wins and earning the moniker "ledge master" for his prowess during summertime tournaments on the Tennessee River System.

For information on purchasing tickets contact:

Church Office at 423-842-3078

After 4:00 pm contact:

Mike Mayfield at 423-718-5265

or Jamie at 423-413-1003