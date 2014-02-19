UPDATE: Cleveland Pilot robbery suspect in custody

UPDATE: A tip to the Cleveland Police Department resulted in a suspect being taken into police custody in the Cleveland Pilot gas station robbery.



Detectives arrived at an address and observed a black Nissan Altima that matched the description of the suspect vehicle given by witnesses.



They made contact with 23-year-old Ethan Bowers of Cleveland, who matched the description in surveillance video obtained from the scene.



Bowers was placed in custody and transported to the Cleveland Police Department where he confessed to the robbery.



Police say Bowers was cooperative and a large portion of the stolen cash was recovered.

Cleveland Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:00p.m. at the Pilot gas station at exit 20 on I-75.

Police say a white male entered the store and told employees and customers that this was a robbery and demanded cash from the registers. After getting the money the suspect left the story and took off in a small dark colored, 4-door vehicle and headed away the Interstate.

The suspect was wearing dark colored sweatpants, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a neon green face mask, and grey New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of this suspect will receive a cash reward.

Please contact Detective Matt Jenkins with any information at 423-303-3134.