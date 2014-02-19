Crime Stoppers: Man Calmly Enters House, Takes Jewelry

Our suspect, this week, appears to be on a morning stroll. Trouble is, he is not walking around in his neighborhood, and he certainly has no business in the house he chooses. "The frustrating thing about burglars like these daytime guys is, these are people who refuse to work, to do anything for themselves," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Craig Joel. "But, they know when you work an they'll take advantage of that."

The victim, the Wind Cove Lane homeowner, tried to stymie just this kind of activity with good surveillance equipment, but our suspect did not seem to mind. "The gentleman in question very calmly walked up to the front door of this house, checked to see if anyone was home, checked a few side windows, side doors, and finally found a way in," Sgt. Joel explained.

It was a Saturday Morning in January, around 11AM, and in half an hour's time, he cleared this house of several thousand dollars worth of jewelry, then drove away in a car parked just out of sight of the camera. Police believe the video we were able to get will be more than enough for someone. "It's not crystal clear footage," said Joel, "but there are enough distinguishing factors: a very distinct receding hairline, a bald spot, his weight, the way he carried himself, even his clothing was somewhat distinctive."

The promise of Crime Stoppers reward cash could help jog someone's memory. You do not have to know every detail about the case or the bad guy. Any bit of information may point investigators in the right direction. "You'd be amazed at what we can work with," Sgt. Joel said. "It's what we do. We can take the smallest lead and develop it to its furthest possible extent. And you'd be shocked at what we can find. And most criminals are shocked at what we find."

It would not be a shock if this guy's capture solved other crimes. Someone this comfortable doing what he was doing, almost certainly isn't doing it for the first time," Joel continued. "When you catch one burglar, you can clear dozens of other cases in some cases."

Up to $1,000 is waiting for information that leads to his arrest and through Crime Stoppers, you will remain completely anonymous. Call today: 698-3333. An officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity.