UPDATE: SWAT situation ends in Ringgold

A man wanted on child molestation charges is dead, following a standoff with authorities.

The situation started Wednesday afternoon when a Catoosa County Animal Control Officer attempted to pick up an abandoned dog on Casaloma Trail off of Three Notch Road.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Alonzo Shackleford Hood Sr. opened fire at the officer.



When deputies arrived on the scene Hood allegedly fired at them. No one was injured. A standoff followed.



After several hours of negotiations, tear gas was thrown into the home when Hood was hiding.

The situation ended shortly after 9:30 pm when authorities tell Channel 3 Hood took his own life.



Hood was wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery and 3 counts of Child Molestation.

