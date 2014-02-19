UPDATE: SWAT situation ends in Ringgold - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: SWAT situation ends in Ringgold

Posted: Updated:
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A man wanted on child molestation charges is dead, following a standoff with authorities.

The situation started Wednesday afternoon when a Catoosa County Animal Control Officer attempted to pick up an abandoned dog on Casaloma Trail off of Three Notch Road. 

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Alonzo Shackleford Hood Sr. opened fire at the officer.

When deputies arrived on the scene Hood allegedly fired at them.  No one was injured. A standoff followed.

After several hours of negotiations, tear gas was thrown into the home when Hood was hiding.

The situation ended shortly after 9:30 pm when authorities tell Channel 3 Hood took his own life.

Hood was wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery and 3 counts of Child Molestation.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.