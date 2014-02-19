Local FBI agent suspended as investigation continues

A local FBI agent, who may have put a series of child sex sting cases at risk is off the job.



Special agent Ken Hillman was suspended on Friday. Hillman was head of the Northwest Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.





But, one year ago the task force came under the microscope when Hillman was accused of using his position for special treatment.





He allegedly allowed Angela Russell who does not have police certification to take part in police busts.





Ten Catoosa County and Dade County cases have been on hold as officials wait for the FBI to finish its investigation into Hillman.





This all comes on the heels of other questionable events surrounding the agent.





The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, last year, was investigating how deputies handled several traffic stops, allegedly letting Hillman off the hook.





Hillman was suspended without pay.