From snow to spring like temps; the threat of severe weather is here

Spring like temperatures forced a lot of people out of hiding after last weeks bout of winter weather.



"The Lord kissing us on the cheek with the sunshine. I know ya'll had some snow last week but its a beautiful day in Chattanooga today," says visitor, Belinda Reynolds.



Some areas of the Tennessee Valley saw nearly a foot of snow just one week ago. "We were building snowmen and sledding down the street," Ringgold resident Lindsay Newcomer says.



However, the fluctuating temperatures can do a number on some businesses, especially farmers.



"We are at the mercy of weather for everything that we do," Crabtree Farms Executive Director Joel Houser says.



He says some perennial plants were lost after last weeks snow, costing the business money, the every changing weather is to blame.



"Business wise it hurts. We're in a high cost, low margin business so any little thing like that hurts the bottom line," Houser says.



The warmer temps can also mean the threat of severe storms. "When it gets warmer like that the air has a tendency to lift higher and that creates thunderstorms," Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys says. "As long as it gets in the 60's and 70's you can have strong thunderstorms, severe thunderstorms and possibly even tornadoes depending on the structure the wind is."



With the threat of severe weather Thursday night into Friday morning Channel 3 meteorologists say you need to have your family plan ready to go.



"A lot of people over the winter time have forgotten their plan and they need to review it with everybody in their family. They need to know where to go, what to do," Barys says.

