Calhoun man charged in decade-old sexual assault of minor

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Calhoun, GA -

Police have charged a 38-year-old Calhoun, Ga,., man with the sexual assault of a minor in 2004, a news release states.

Calhoun police Chief Garry Moss said Holdbert Morales-Armas was arrested Thursday by detectives after they obtained evidence linking him to a sexual assault committed in June 2004.

"Although we were dealing with a crime that had occurred roughly ten years earlier, the victim age nine (9) at the time of the assault(s) recently provided our office with comprehensive details which allowed detectives to obtain a copious amount of evidence against Armas which subsequently led to his arrest," detective Lt. Tony Pyle said.

