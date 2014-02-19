The Lookouts holding job fair - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Lookouts holding job fair

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Have you ever wanted to work for a baseball team? The Lookouts will be holding a job fair at AT&T Field on Saturday, February 22 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you are interested in working with The Lookouts fill out an application and bring with you to the stadium on Saturday.

For more information and the application click here.

