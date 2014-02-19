CeeLo Green says he's 'not coming back' to 'The Voice'

Randee Dawn, NBC News
CeeLo Green has turned his chair for the last time on "The Voice." As
he revealed in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that airs
Wednesday, his hiatus from the singing competition this season will be
permanent.
"I'm not coming back, guys," he told DeGeneres. "I'm not coming back at all."
Green, who was on the talk show to discuss hitting the road for a tour with Lionel Richie, explained his departure.
"I
don't want to wear out my welcome there," said Green. "I have so many
other things that I want to do. I haven't released an album in four
years."
Though he's leaving "The Voice," that doesn't mean he's done with TV, the musician noted.
"I'm
going to continue my relationship with NBC," the "Forget You" singer
told DeGeneres. "I have a television show development deal with them as
well and hopefully some other talk show opportunities for later in the
year."
The singer further elaborated on his decision to leave in a statement that he shared with TODAY.
"I'm
officially announcing today that I won't be returning as a coach on
'The Voice' cycle seven in the fall," Green said. "There are numerous
reasons that led to this decision, which has been amicably reached with
NBC. ... Meanwhile, NBC and I plan to continue our relationship with
several new co-ventures including a new music show, while we also
explore our ideas for me to create and host a new show of my own. I will
not go quietly into the night ... expect more great music and
entertainment done in my own unique unmistakable and undeniable way.
'The Voice' has given me all the altitude and incentive to do just that.
Thanks for the memories and make way for many more!"
Paul
Telegdy, NBC president of alternative and late-night programming, said
in a statement to TODAY, "CeeLo Green has been an instrumental part of
the success of 'The Voice' and we deeply appreciate all his
contributions. We're looking forward to working with him on other
upcoming projects that will tap into both his musical and entertainment
expertise."
Green joined "The Voice" as one of the show's original
coaches in 2011 — along with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Christina
Aguilera — and stayed for three seasons. Green and Aguilera both took a hiatus in cycle four at
the beginning of 2013, and were replaced by Usher and Shakira. All four
original coaches returned in September for the show's fifth season, but
Green is once again giving up his chair — along with Aguilera — to
Usher and Shakira in the upcoming cycle. Neither Green nor Aguilera have
ever won.
But Green leaves with some regret, he admitted. "I'm going to miss 'The Voice,' too," he told DeGeneres.
Fans are already expressing their sadness.
"The Voice" returns to NBC for season six on Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.