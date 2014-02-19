Lawmakers seek compromise on school voucher bill

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lawmakers trying to decide on a limited school voucher program in Tennessee or a broader one say they're close to reaching a compromise.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville has an administrative proposal that's limited to students from low-income families attending the bottom 5 percent of failing schools.

Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown has a broader version that would affect students attending the bottom 10 percent of failing schools.

Norris told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a compromise is close, but that he couldn't elaborate on the specifics of the legislation.

Kelsey's proposal was scheduled to be heard in the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, but he delayed it. He said this week that he's willing to compromise.

