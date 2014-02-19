Bradley Co. EMT receives state award

James Bradford, an Emergency Medical Technician at Bradley County EMS, was recently recognized as the EMT of the Year at the 2014 Tennessee Ambulance Service Association Mid-Winter Conference in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.



Mr. Bradford serves as an EMS supervisor at Bradley County EMS. He has proudly served Bradley County since 1980.

The Tennessee Ambulance Association or TASA is an organization comprised of ambulance service representatives from all over the state. This prestigious award is called the Jimmy Studdard EMT Award.

Bradford was influenced in a positive way when he was a child when a Bradley County EMT took care of one of his family members. From that moment on he wanted to help others in the same way. He has accomplished that childhood dream by touching many lives over his time of service as an EMT at Bradley County.

"Mr. Bradford is representative of the pride and compassion that is exhibited by all of our EMT and paramedics here at Bradley County EMS. He has been in the business of caring for people for a long time and is well deserving of this award" Danny Lawson, EMS Chief.