Former Globetrotter aims to groom Chattanooga area athletes at Sports University

Retired Harlem Globetrotter Paul "Showtime" Gaffney thinks he's taking a winning shot at helping local athletes reach their potential at his Sports University.

The sports center, on Dayton Boulevard, will offer athletes instruction on what is needed to play college- and professional-level sports. And he plans to host large basketball tournaments to give athletes the exposure they need for university scholarships.

"We are in the process of giving the best," Gaffney said. "We don't just throw the ball out there and say 'go.' We teach and tell them why they are going the way they are going."

