UPDATE: Woman dies of injuries from Wednesday I-24 accident

UPDATE, SUNDAY FEB. 23: Chattanooga Police say Lynda Suggs, 68, of Cleveland has died as a result of injuries from Wednesday's traffic crash on Interstate 24.



PREVIOUS STORY: New details on Wednesday's serious accident on Interstate 24 eastbound have been released by the Chattanooga Police Department.

Investigators discovered that a Jeep Liberty, driven by Dekotah Moreno, was traveling westbound on I-24, when the driver lost control and went across the median into eastbound traffic.

The Jeep Liberty struck a Honda CRV driven by Lynda Suggs, which was traveling eastbound on the interstate, and then rolled over, which caused the driver to be ejected.

Suggs, the driver of the Honda CRV was extracted by Fire and EMS at the crash scene and was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, where her condition is critical at this time.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was also transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: One eastbound lane of Interstate 24 has been re-opened after a multiple vehicle accident Wednesday morning closed the roadway for several hours.



Video sent to Channel 3 by viewer Mark Davis showed several cars that were involved, and debris strewn on the road.



The accident took place near Mile Marker 176 eastbound and traffic backed up quickly, stretching from the accident site westward to the I-24/I-59 junction.



Westbound Interstate 24 is experiencing slowdowns as well. Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes until traffic patterns return to a normal flow.



There's currently no word on the status of those involved.