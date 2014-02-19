Do You See :-) As a Face? Not Exactly, Emoticon Researchers Find

By Devin Coldewey
Researchers have found that
emoticons, though they obviously resemble little faces, aren't actually
processed in our brain the same way. Instead, the smiley symbols have
more in common with logographs, or symbols used to represent words, like
some Chinese characters.
The study,
performed by neuroscientists at Flinders University and the University
of South Australia, compared the cortical response of the ":-)" emoticon
to pictures of smiling human faces and to a meaningless series of
characters — "*/."
There is a
certain pattern on the electroencephalogram called the "N170
event-related potential" that is helpful in telling whether a visual
stimulus is being processed "featurally," which is how you perceive most
objects, or "configurally," for familiar things like faces that are
best understood in a certain arrangement — eyes on top, nose in the
middle, mouth below, for instance.
By
watching when and how this pattern appeared, the researchers could tell
whether emoticons were perceived the same way faces were or not. Their
finding was that, while emoticons are understood as being faces, they
don't actually go through the same neural process to reach that point.
Like faces, emoticons have a "canonical" orientation, left-to-right, and
are processed configurally. But the powerful facial recognition
hardware in your brain is not actually used to interpret the ":-)".
What
the researchers suggest is that emoticons are more like logographs used
in East Asian written languages: symbols that incorporate some parts of
the object they represent (like a wavy line for water) but are not
actually seen the same way as the object itself would be. Instead, the
emoticon or symbol is more like shorthand for the idea it represents — a
smiling face, a crying face, a kiss — and although we associate them
with each other, the paths they take through our brains are very
different.