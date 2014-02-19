Soldiers Posing Around Empty Casket Spark Rage

The Wisconsin National Guard
announced Tuesday that it had suspended a member from honor guard duties
after she apparently posted to social media a photograph of soldiers
mugging around an empty, flag-draped casket.
The group photograph
taken at a National Guard training facility in Arkansas sparked a furor
on Facebook, in military chat rooms and other social media, where
people saw it as disrespectful of veterans and those killed in action.
The National Guard said it was taking steps to protect the soldier who
posted the photograph after she received death threats.
The photograph
originally posted on Instagram shows about a dozen soldiers clowning
around a casket draped in a flag. Several hug playfully. One flashes a
peace sign. Another has his back turned and is pointing off in the
distance.
The caption reads, "We put the FUN in funeral -- your fearless honor guard from various states."
The
photograph was posted from an account belonging to Spc. Terry Harrison,
of the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment,
according to the National Guard.
That account has since been closed, but others have reposted the picture and Harrison's comments on multiple social media sites.
Judy Vincent, of Poteau, Okla., said she saw the picture when a friend reposted it on Facebook.
"It
was like somebody slapped me in the face. I've never in my life seen
such disrespect for the fallen or the families," said Vincent, whose son
died in Iraq in 2004.
"It raises
questions in your mind," said wife Judy Vincent. "What did they think
of me and was my loved one treated with disrespect?"
Harrison, a full-time
member of the National Guard, has been suspended from Wisconsin's honor
guard and assigned to other duties while an investigation is ongoing,
said Maj. Paul Rickert, the Wisconsin National Guard's director of
public affairs.
Wisconsin
officials also have notified the National Guard Bureau because the other
soldiers in the photograph were from other units, Rickert said. The
National Guard Bureau did not immediately return a message left for
comment.
Attempts to reach
Harrison by phone and email were unsuccessful. The National Guard has
taken steps to protect her after she received death threats through
social media and other means, Rickert said.