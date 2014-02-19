Chattanooga drivers: you can now get speeding tickets without ev - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Chattanooga drivers: you can now get speeding tickets without ever being pulled over

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Hamilton County Sheriff Deputies can now clock drivers and send them tickets, without ever getting out of their cars.

Commissioners today passed a resolution allowing Sheriff Jim Hammond to contract with a company called Applied Technology Partners. The company will give the sheriff's office two camera-equipped speed detection lasers that will allow officers to take videos of drivers who are speeding. The officers will then upload that video to the company, which will then mail a $50 civil ticket to the person to whom the vehicle is registered.

The commission was split on the issue, but it ultimately passed 5-4.

Commissioners Chester Bankston, Greg Beck, Jim Fields, Marty Haynes and Larry Henry voted for the measure.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.