Chattanooga drivers: you can now get speeding tickets without ever being pulled over

Hamilton County Sheriff Deputies can now clock drivers and send them tickets, without ever getting out of their cars.

Commissioners today passed a resolution allowing Sheriff Jim Hammond to contract with a company called Applied Technology Partners. The company will give the sheriff's office two camera-equipped speed detection lasers that will allow officers to take videos of drivers who are speeding. The officers will then upload that video to the company, which will then mail a $50 civil ticket to the person to whom the vehicle is registered.

The commission was split on the issue, but it ultimately passed 5-4.

Commissioners Chester Bankston, Greg Beck, Jim Fields, Marty Haynes and Larry Henry voted for the measure.

